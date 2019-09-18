Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Barbara Rippen Gross, 73, of Rock Hill, South Carolina; formerly of Centerport, NY, passed away of complications from Alzheimer's on September 16, 2019 at Westminster Towers in Rock Hill. She was born Jan 3, 1946, in Long Island City, New York, to Robert Lloyd and Ruth Woodley Rippen. Barbara Ann Rippen was raised in Colonia, New Jersey where at Woodbridge High School, she was a cheerleader and newspaper editor. By 1967 she earned a bachelor's degree in History and Religion from Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania where she was an avid supporter of women's sports, swimming, playing field hockey and lacrosse. In the summers, she was a lifeguard and worked as a camp counselor at Camp Milbrook in Bridgton, Maine where she met head counselor, and future husband, A. Christopher Gross. Married in September 1967, the couple started out in Maryland, where Chris was serving in the U.S.



Once retired in 2006, Chris and Barbara joined the Rock Hill community, choosing the Water Edge neighborhood. The pair traveled internationally from Charlotte Airport and extensively around the country with Chris racing his classic race car in the Sports Car Vintage racing Association. Barbara was an active member of Woodland Methodist Church. In addition, she served on the Newcomers Club of York County. The effects of dementia/Alzheimer's curtailed her ability to be active in the community in the last 4 years.



She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Chris Gross, of Rock Hill, a sister, Jane Karcz of Albuquerque, N.M., a daughter, Amy Gross-Kehoe and son-in-law Jay Kehoe of Wilmette, Ill., son Alexander Gross and daughter-in-law Carey Gross of Las Vegas, NV. She had three grandchildren, Merrick Woodley Kehoe (15), Connor W. Gross (9) and Cameron M. Gross (6). A memorial is planned in Centerport, N.Y. in the future. In lieu of flowers the family requests gifts in Barbara's honor/memory be made to the ,

