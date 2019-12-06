Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Saverance Stevenson. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home-Colonial Chapel 5202 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Saverance Stevenson, 85, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Lowman Home in Chapin, SC.



Born January 2, 1934 in Florence, SC, the daughter of Willard R. Saverance and Blondell Davis Saverance, Barbara lived in Rock Hill, SC for most of her life, although she did spend some of her high school years in Tampa, FL. She attended the University of South Carolina in Columbia.



Barbara was a longtime member of Episcopal Church of Our Savior, and was a devout Christian. Many may have known her from her years as a secretary at Sullivan School (White Street) or from her years at Andrews Music Company in the old Rock Hill Mall.



She loved music and animals. She sang on the local radio station when she was just 5 years old. She was a loving person who was kind and considerate to a fault. She taught her children and grandchildren that they could do anything they set their minds to. But, the main thing she taught them was to love everyone and each other. She was a guiding light and an inspiration to all that were fortunate to know her.



Barbara was married to Bobby Stevenson (deceased) from 1954 until 1974. She is survived by sons Danny (Dale) Stevenson of Blowing Rock, NC, Bruce (Rogenia) Stevenson of Rock Hill, SC and Hal (Diana) Stevenson of Columbia, SC.



Barbara loved and helped care for her grandchildren, Garret Stevenson of Rock Hill, SC, Anna Kate (Rodney) Owens of Yadkinville, NC, Alex (Rebecca) Stevenson of Albuquerque, NM, Noelle (Molly) Stevenson of Los Angeles, CA, Hannah Rose (Josh) Madsen of Columbia, SC, Gracie Stevenson of Columbia, SC, Jacob (Grace) Stevenson of Greenville, SC. She also had three great grandchildren, Evelyn, Calvin and Bradley, whom she never met, but would have loved dearly.



A drop-in reception will be held on Thursday, December 12th in Wesley Hall at Woodland United Methodist Church (Corner of Cherry Rd. and Woodland Dr.) from 11:30 AM until 1 PM. The burial service will be private.



Memorials may be made to any of the following:



A church of your choice



A local Hospice provider of your choice



Heritage at Lowman, PO Box 444, White Rock, SC 29177



Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001



Memories and condolences may be shared at

Barbara Saverance Stevenson, 85, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Lowman Home in Chapin, SC.Born January 2, 1934 in Florence, SC, the daughter of Willard R. Saverance and Blondell Davis Saverance, Barbara lived in Rock Hill, SC for most of her life, although she did spend some of her high school years in Tampa, FL. She attended the University of South Carolina in Columbia.Barbara was a longtime member of Episcopal Church of Our Savior, and was a devout Christian. Many may have known her from her years as a secretary at Sullivan School (White Street) or from her years at Andrews Music Company in the old Rock Hill Mall.She loved music and animals. She sang on the local radio station when she was just 5 years old. She was a loving person who was kind and considerate to a fault. She taught her children and grandchildren that they could do anything they set their minds to. But, the main thing she taught them was to love everyone and each other. She was a guiding light and an inspiration to all that were fortunate to know her.Barbara was married to Bobby Stevenson (deceased) from 1954 until 1974. She is survived by sons Danny (Dale) Stevenson of Blowing Rock, NC, Bruce (Rogenia) Stevenson of Rock Hill, SC and Hal (Diana) Stevenson of Columbia, SC.Barbara loved and helped care for her grandchildren, Garret Stevenson of Rock Hill, SC, Anna Kate (Rodney) Owens of Yadkinville, NC, Alex (Rebecca) Stevenson of Albuquerque, NM, Noelle (Molly) Stevenson of Los Angeles, CA, Hannah Rose (Josh) Madsen of Columbia, SC, Gracie Stevenson of Columbia, SC, Jacob (Grace) Stevenson of Greenville, SC. She also had three great grandchildren, Evelyn, Calvin and Bradley, whom she never met, but would have loved dearly.A drop-in reception will be held on Thursday, December 12th in Wesley Hall at Woodland United Methodist Church (Corner of Cherry Rd. and Woodland Dr.) from 11:30 AM until 1 PM. The burial service will be private.Memorials may be made to any of the following:A church of your choiceA local Hospice provider of your choiceHeritage at Lowman, PO Box 444, White Rock, SC 29177Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The Herald on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close