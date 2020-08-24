Mrs. Barbara Stancel Hupfer, 79, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Magnolia Manor in Rock Hill, SC. Mrs. Hupfer was a long time resident of Rock Hill living on College Avenue.
Mrs. Hupfer was born in Bridgeport, CT, and was the daughter of the late Dwight Stancel and the late Marion Wright Stancel. Mrs. Hupfer was a retired nurse and a antique dealer. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hupfer was preceded in death by her son, James S Small, Jr.
All services are private.
Mrs. Hupfer is survived by her spouse, C. Mark Hupfer; her daughter, Leigh S (David) Myers of Charlotte, NC; her two sisters, Beverly Richards of Waterberry, CT, Betty Overcash of Belchertown, MA; her grandchildren: Sam (Betsy) Myers of Charlotte, NC; and Caleb Myers of Charlotte.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Hupfer's name to the York County Humane Society, 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC 29708.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
