On April 3, 2019, Barbara "Gail" Starnes, 57, went home to be with the Lord. She was a woman of God who loved to flea market and spend time with family and friends. She was a bartender for Big O's Lounge for many years and had a major passion for singing. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Early Millwood, her sisters, Brenda Pittman, Emily Whitesell, Earlene Brock and Jane Horne, also her brothers, Robbie and Johnny Millwood; also her surviving mother, Myrtle Ferrell and her finance' Darrell Norton, and her daughters, Tisha, Leigh, and Nikki Starnes, and her special friend she adored, Lee Hefner; nine grandchildren, Brianna, Dylan, Brayden, Trenton, Ava, Reanna, Emily, Lil "D" and Jacob, and great grandbaby Bre' Ella; a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved very much; her sisters, Cathy Cassell, Vicky Ferrell and Rita Millwood, also her brother, Clay Millwood. A special thank you to Providence Care. Her memorial service will he held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, Barry Burleson, officiating. Lieu of flowers can be sent to Parker Funeral Home or New Hope Baptist Church. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.

870 Saluda Street

Rock Hill , SC 29730

