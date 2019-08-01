Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barron Monroe Ferrell. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Barron "Barry" Monroe Ferrell, 74, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.



A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Pastor Chad Merrell officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 4:00-4:45 pm at the funeral home.



Mr. Ferrell was a native of Rock Hill, SC and the son of the late William Robert and Grace Boulware Ferrell. He was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and attended York Technical College. He served in the United States Army National Guard. Mr. Ferrell retired as a supervisor from Springs Mills after 32 years of service. He attended North Rock Hill Church and enjoyed motorcycling, kayaking, jet skiing and boating.



He is survived by his wife, Janet Carnes Ferrell; his daughter, Amy Blair Ferrell; his son, Andrew Barron Ferrell, both of Rock Hill; his brother, William Robert Ferrell, III of Sumter, SC; his sisters, Cecelia Ferrell Hawks, and Kathie Ferrell Locklear, both of Rock Hill; his grandsons, Marshall Ferrell and Drew Ferrell and his granddaughter, Leela Blair Ferrell-Albright. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joel Ferrell and his brother-in-law, Bill Hawks.



Memorials may be made in Mr. Ferrell's name to North Rock Hill Church, 2562 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Condolences may be made to the Ferrell family at

Mr. Barron "Barry" Monroe Ferrell, 74, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Pastor Chad Merrell officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 4:00-4:45 pm at the funeral home.Mr. Ferrell was a native of Rock Hill, SC and the son of the late William Robert and Grace Boulware Ferrell. He was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and attended York Technical College. He served in the United States Army National Guard. Mr. Ferrell retired as a supervisor from Springs Mills after 32 years of service. He attended North Rock Hill Church and enjoyed motorcycling, kayaking, jet skiing and boating.He is survived by his wife, Janet Carnes Ferrell; his daughter, Amy Blair Ferrell; his son, Andrew Barron Ferrell, both of Rock Hill; his brother, William Robert Ferrell, III of Sumter, SC; his sisters, Cecelia Ferrell Hawks, and Kathie Ferrell Locklear, both of Rock Hill; his grandsons, Marshall Ferrell and Drew Ferrell and his granddaughter, Leela Blair Ferrell-Albright. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joel Ferrell and his brother-in-law, Bill Hawks.Memorials may be made in Mr. Ferrell's name to North Rock Hill Church, 2562 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.Condolences may be made to the Ferrell family at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on Aug. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close