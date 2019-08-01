Mr. Barron "Barry" Monroe Ferrell, 74, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Pastor Chad Merrell officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 4:00-4:45 pm at the funeral home.
Mr. Ferrell was a native of Rock Hill, SC and the son of the late William Robert and Grace Boulware Ferrell. He was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and attended York Technical College. He served in the United States Army National Guard. Mr. Ferrell retired as a supervisor from Springs Mills after 32 years of service. He attended North Rock Hill Church and enjoyed motorcycling, kayaking, jet skiing and boating.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Carnes Ferrell; his daughter, Amy Blair Ferrell; his son, Andrew Barron Ferrell, both of Rock Hill; his brother, William Robert Ferrell, III of Sumter, SC; his sisters, Cecelia Ferrell Hawks, and Kathie Ferrell Locklear, both of Rock Hill; his grandsons, Marshall Ferrell and Drew Ferrell and his granddaughter, Leela Blair Ferrell-Albright. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joel Ferrell and his brother-in-law, Bill Hawks.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Ferrell's name to North Rock Hill Church, 2562 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Condolences may be made to the Ferrell family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 1, 2019