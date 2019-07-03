Mr. Barry Alexander Crawford, 91, of Clover, SC, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Park Point Village, Rock Hill, SC.
A graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Lakeview Memory Gardens, York, SC with the Rev. Mark Miller officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Mr. Crawford was born May 2, 1928 in Clover, SC to the late Harry & Ida Barry Crawford. He was the widower of Joyce Little Crawford and was in the National Guard for 29 years.
Survivors are his sons Ron Crawford (Hilda) of Rock Hill, SC, Mike Crawford (JoDare) of Gastonia, NC; sister Jean C. Jackson of Clover, SC; grandchildren Alex Crawford (Suzanne), Howard Crawford (Dawn), Lee Crawford (Hannah), Mac Crawford (Michelle); and great grandchildren Zac Crawford, Patience Crawford.
Memorials may be made to Clover A. R. P. Church, 127 Kings Mountain Street, Clover, SC 29710 or Providence Care Hospice, 1736 Old York Road, York, SC 29745.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Crawford.
Published in The Herald on July 3, 2019