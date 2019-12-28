Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Hall Williams. View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

Barry Hall Williams, 82, of Charlotte passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.



Barry was born on October 5, 1937 in London, England to the late Winston and Grace Robson Williams. He worked as a chemist in the plating industry and traveled the world prior to his retirement. Barry was a history buff and enjoyed studying about World War II. He enjoyed cars, especially his Mini Coopers which he worked on and raced in the SCCA.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister Leslie Williams.



Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years Arlene Freska Williams; sons Stuart Morgan Williams and wife Stacy of New Jersey and Trevor Freska Williams of Charlotte, NC. Also surviving are two grandchildren Sophia and Sagan; and one nephew Philip Williams of England.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Palmetto Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Palmetto Funeral Home, Fort Mill.



Online condolences may be registered at



Palmetto Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Williams family.

