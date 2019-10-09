Guest Book View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. John's United Methodist Church 130 Tom Hall St Fort Mill , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barry K. Voss passed away Wednesday, October 2nd at Rock Hill Hospice and Community Care after a lengthy yet valiant battle against cancer. Barry was born to William K. and Ruth (Hingston) Voss in Thorold, Ontario in 1942. He is survived by his daughter Amy (LaPointe), son-in-law Philip of Marysville, OH; brother, Peter, (Marta) of Welland, Ontario; sister in law, Dolores Parker of Medina, NY; and many nieces and nephews. Beloved grandfather of Peter and Sarah LaPointe. Predeceased by loving wife of 51 years, Donna; precious son, Andrew; and sister Susan Voss.



Barry enjoyed a long and successful career in the pulp and paper industry that stretched from Northwestern Ontario to Toronto, the Niagara Region, New Brunswick, Maine, Syracuse, NY and finally to Fort Mill and Rock Hill, SC. Barry dedicated much time to the churches and schools of the communities he and his family resided in. He believed deeply in service to others without any desire for recognition.



Barry held a lifelong interest in the boats that traveled the Great Lakes. From a distance, he would know a ship by name, it's length, and home port. He was a voracious reader, particularly fond of mysteries. As well, he enjoyed crossword puzzles, especially those from the New York Times that increased in difficulty as the week progressed. He would quickly average three different newspaper puzzles daily. Above all, he was a very proud grandfather, delighting in Peter and Sarah's exploits. He diligently chronicled their adventures by printing cell phone photos and sending them to Ohio by mail.



During his illness, Barry was deeply grateful for the care and concern from family, friends, church members, neighbors, and extensive medical team.



Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. John's United Methodist Church, 130 Tom Hall St, Fort Mill, SC on Monday, October 14th at 11AM.



If desired, memorials can be made to the following organizations Barry cared deeply about; St. John's United Methodist Church, York County Humane Society, and Rock Hill Hospice and Community Care.



Arrangements are in the care of Palmetto Funeral Home, Fort Mill.

