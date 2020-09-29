Mrs. Rebecca Jane "Becky" Hope Watford, age 93, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family.
The funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow at Unity Cemetery.
Born in Fort Mill, Mrs. Watford was a daughter of the late Grady and Essie Cunnup Hope. She graduated from Fort Mill High School and retired as a cloth inspector for Springs Industries after 46 years of service. Mrs. Watford was a devoted life-long member of the Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene. She liked doing word search puzzles and enjoyed reading. She was a dedicated Atlanta Braves Baseball fan and enjoyed watching the games on television. Mrs. Watford was well known for her strawberry cobbler and for two phrases that she used quite often: "We are so blessed" and "Wait just a minute". Surviving are her husband of 74 years (74 good years), James Harvey Watford; two daughters, Sally Hunter (Wayne) of Fort Mill and Susie Wilson (Rick) of Maryville, Tenn.; her brother, Grady Hope (Carol) of Fort Mill; three sisters, Evelyn Atkins of Fort Mill, Lydia Hammond of Lesslie and Jane Farley of Fort Mill; three grandchildren, Rusty Hunter, Jodi Roberts (Jon), and Jed Wilson (Kristen); and nine great-grandchildren, Cole Hunter (Kelly), Mason Hunter, Haileigh Wilhelm, Sam Roberts, and Hagen, Holden, and Ruthie Jane Wilson; and her great-great granddaughter, Ella Hunter. She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Ricky Hunter (1998) and Emma Roberts. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 200 at the Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or the Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, 109 Harris St., Fort Mill, SC 29715.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com
