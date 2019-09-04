Mr. Ben Howrey Chamberlin, 93, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. Jane Rogers Wilson officiating. Burial will be at Forest Hills Cemetery.
Born in Davenport, IA, Mr. Chamberlin was the son of the late Harold Chamberlin and the late Catherine Howrey Chamberlin. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Sis" Chamberlin. He was a US Navy veteran and graduated from Newberry College. He was a retired chemical engineer from Celanese Fibers with 30 years of service. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour.
Surviving are his sons, William H. (Mary) Chamberlin of Rock Hill and Ben H. (Susan) Chamberlin Jr. of York; his daughter, Lynn C. (George) Taylor of Elizabeth City, NC; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Chamberlin's name to Kindred Hospice, 223 S. Herlong Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 4, 2019