Benjamin "Benny" Leroy Ellis Sr. passed away on Sunday evening February 16, 2020 surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home. Benny was born on August 8, 1964 to the late John Wylie Ellis Sr. and Linda Outen Christmas. He was a die hard Clemson Tiger fan and loved fishing. He is survived by his beloved wife, Betty McCorkle Ellis; his daughter, Nichole Ellis both of Indian Land, SC; his son, Ben Ellis Jr. and his wife Samantha; his grandchildren, Emily Devinney; Marley Devinney; and Lucas Ellis; his sisters, Becky McAteer-Morris and her husband Mike and Rita Craig and her husband Kenneth; a brother, Tony Ellis all of Lancaster, SC. He is also survived by 3 nieces and 4 nephews, many great nieces and nephews, and lots of very special friends. He is preceded in death by both parents and a brother Johnny Ellis. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Greater Life Baptist Church 17025 Charlotte Highway, Charlotte, NC. , with Pastor Jay Dorman and Pastor Reid McAteer officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, 3606 Providence Rd S, Waxhaw, NC.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 19, 2020