Benjamin Lucas Kilgo, Jr., 96, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Carolina Gardens in Rock Hill.
Mr. Kilgo was born in Greenwood, SC, and was the son of the late Benjamin Lucas Kilgo and the late Elizabeth Calhoun Kilgo. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Gertrude Matthews Kilgo. He was Vice President of Rock Hill National Bank and Bank of America and a U S Navy veteran WWII. He graduated from University of South Carolina. He was a member of Neely's Creek ARP Church.
Mr. Kilgo is survived by his niece, Elizabeth (Bitsy) Cook and her husband, Craig; his great-niece, Kimberly Kamer; and his great-nephew, Andy Cook.
Services for Mr. Kilgo will be announced at a later date.
