Mr. Benjamin W. Bramblett, 82, of Clover, SC, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019.
Visitation will be 6:00pm-8:00pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in the COAC Building at First Baptist Church, 117 S. Main Street, Clover, SC.
Funeral service will be at 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Wages & Son Funeral Home, 1301 Lawrenceville Hwy., Lawrenceville, Georgia.
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm-3:00pm prior to the service. Burial will be at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Local arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 12, 2019