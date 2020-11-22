Bernice Scott
October 13, 1935 - November 19, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mrs. Bernice Smith Scott, 85, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her home.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. Thom Harvey and Rev. Jesse Sims officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.
Born in Chester, SC, Mrs. Scott was the daughter of the late Samuel Smith and the late Kathleen Burris Outen. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Lee Scott. She was retired from Celanese with over 25 years of service. She loved to crochet, do yardwork and spend time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving are her daughter, Sarah Couch of Rock Hill; her son, Brian (Wendy) Scott of York; five grandchildren, Ryan, Emily, Andrew, Lee and T.J.; her great-granddaughter, Kensley; her brother, James Smith; and three sisters, Fran Brooks, Tana Vachon and Bonnie Pease.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm-3:00 pm on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Scott's name to Riverview Hospice and Palliative Care, 1393 Celanese Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29732.
