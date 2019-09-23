Mrs. Bernice Williford Costner, 92. Passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Costner was a native of York County and the daughter of the late Albert O. Williford and the late Laura Shugart Williford. She was a graduate of Rock Hill High School Class of 1943 and the College of Commerce. Bernice worked for Celanese Inc. and retired form Winthrop University with 22 years of service. Bernice was a volunteer at Hope House, a member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church and the Emma Bennett Circle. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Costner was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, William A. Costner, Jr., her brother, Edward C. Williford; and her sister, Alyce W. Russell.
Funeral services for Mrs. Costner will be 2:30 pm, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill with Dr. Mickey Bolus officiating. A private burial will follow the service. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:15 pm, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the funeral home prior to the service and at the home other times.
Mrs. Costner is survived by her son, Richard D. Costner of New York, NY; her daughter, Kaye C. Wilkinson of Rock Hill; her grandson, Robert W. Wilkinson (Nichole) of Chapin, SC; her great-granddaughter, Olivia Grace Wilkinson; and her sister, Ruth W. Keels of Tampa, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Costner's name to Hopewell Presbyterian Church, 1571 S. Anderson Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 23, 2019