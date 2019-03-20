Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha Helms. View Sign

Mrs. Bertha Hudson Helms, 95, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.



The funeral service will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 22, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill with Rev. Tony Slawson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5-6:30pm at the funeral home. Burial will be private.



Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mrs. Helms was the daughter of the late Charles A. Hudson and the late Ellie Collins Hudson. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Barney D. Bishop, Jr. and Floyd E. Helms, Sr.; and her brothers, William E. Hudson, Sr. and Howard M. Hudson. She was retired from Peoples First Insurance with 28 years of service. She enjoyed being a pink lady volunteer with Piedmont Medical Center. She loved reading, cooking, sewing, traveling and all kinds of crafts. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.



Surviving are her son, B. Daniel (Paulette) Bishop, lll of Rock Hill, SC; her grandchildren, Kim (Keith) Blackwelder, Beth (Ron) Simmonds and Sherry (Jim) Guenther, all of Rock Hill; her great-grandchildren, Matthew Stotts, Jack Stotts and Hannah Simmonds; her step-son, David (Debbie) Helms of York; her special step-granddaughter, Lori (Dennis) White; her step-grandson, David (Karen) Helms; her step-great-granddaughter, Sara (Kyle) Merck; her great-great-grandson, Henry Merck.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Helms' name to Calvary Baptist Church, PO Box 11650, Rock Hill, SC, 29731or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



