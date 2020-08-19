1/1
Bettie H. Herron
1931 - 2020
Bettie Ruth Helms Herron, 88, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.

Burial will be a private family service at Grandview Memorial Park-Rock Hill with Reverend Irvin Plowden officiating.

Born in Rock Hill, August 27, 1931, Mrs. Herron was the daughter of the late Ozzie Lee Helms and the late Bertha Lee Smith Helms. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert H Herron and her son, Daniel Herron. She was retired from Hull & Bartel Optometrist. She was a member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Herron is survived by her two sons, Dr. Joe Newton (Cathy) Herron of Westminster, SC and their children, Collin (Sarah) Herron and their children, Layne N, Aiden C, Sydney R Herron, Dr. Sarah L. Herron (Clark C. Anderson), Savannah D Herron Faires (Major William R. Faries, USMC) and their children, Lydia D, Emma C, Nora A Faries, Caleb F Herron (Stephen R Seay), Noah J. Herron (Sarah E Sobeck), Annabelle A Herron; and son, Michael Rhett (Judy) Herron of Rock Hill and their children, Curt (Stephanie) Herron and their children, Victoria (TJ) Byrd and their son, Leonidas T-Bird, Ryan Howard; her daughter-in-law, Dianne Sweat Herron and children, Ashley Herron (Michael Chandler) and their children, Ashdyn and Robbie Collins, Tonya (Earnest) Case and their children, Shelby and Charlie Case, Billy Rhinehart and his daughter, Jennifer Rinehart, Michael (Claudia) Rinehart and their daughter, Haley Rinehart; her brother, Harvie (Jean) Helms; brothers-in-law, Dick and Clyde Herron, her many nephew and nieces; her best friend and companion, "Mimi".

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Herron's name to, Cornerstone United Methodist Church 2697 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill, SC, 29732, or Tirzah ARP Church, 6161 Mt. Gallant Rd., York, SC, 29745.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

