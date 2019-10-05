Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Baker. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Betty C. Baker, 90, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her home.



The service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Lakewood Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.



Born in Cramerton, NC, Mrs. Baker was the daughter of the late Marion Cook and the late Thelma Hartsell Cook. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Lamar Baker; her sons, Joel Dean Baker and Terry Dean Baker; her brothers, Jack Cook, Alan Cook and Bobby Cook; and her sister, Zelda Pardue. She enjoyed going places and doing different things and loved to eat at Sonny's Dutch Mill. She always had a smile on her face and was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church.



Surviving are her children, Billy Lamar Baker of Chester, Judy Clinton of Rock Hill, Linda Diann Ferrell of Catawba, Dorothy Melton of Rock Hill and Deborah (Chuck) Cameron of Chester; grandchildren, Richie (Tammy Poole) Clinton, Jeffrey Scott Clinton, Wendy(Mac) Floyd, Dawn (Scottie) Norville, Wayne (Destiny) Mitchum, Amanda (Brandon) Axe, Tabitha McElrath, Chris Baker and Pam (George) Copeland; 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and her brother, William Joseph Cook of Rock Hill.



The family would like to thank the team of Hospice & Community Care, Beth Penland her hairdresser who always took extra time for her, David Ballard who made sure she went to eat at Sonny's Dutch Mill every week, Doris McCarley who sat with her and kept her company and Judy her caregiver.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30-1:30pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Lakewood Baptist Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Baker's name to Lakewood Baptist Church, Building Fund, 3520 Mt. Gallant Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29732 or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC, 29731.



Greene Funeral Home Northwest chapel is assisting the Baker family and condolences may be made at

Mrs. Betty C. Baker, 90, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her home.The service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Lakewood Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.Born in Cramerton, NC, Mrs. Baker was the daughter of the late Marion Cook and the late Thelma Hartsell Cook. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Lamar Baker; her sons, Joel Dean Baker and Terry Dean Baker; her brothers, Jack Cook, Alan Cook and Bobby Cook; and her sister, Zelda Pardue. She enjoyed going places and doing different things and loved to eat at Sonny's Dutch Mill. She always had a smile on her face and was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church.Surviving are her children, Billy Lamar Baker of Chester, Judy Clinton of Rock Hill, Linda Diann Ferrell of Catawba, Dorothy Melton of Rock Hill and Deborah (Chuck) Cameron of Chester; grandchildren, Richie (Tammy Poole) Clinton, Jeffrey Scott Clinton, Wendy(Mac) Floyd, Dawn (Scottie) Norville, Wayne (Destiny) Mitchum, Amanda (Brandon) Axe, Tabitha McElrath, Chris Baker and Pam (George) Copeland; 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and her brother, William Joseph Cook of Rock Hill.The family would like to thank the team of Hospice & Community Care, Beth Penland her hairdresser who always took extra time for her, David Ballard who made sure she went to eat at Sonny's Dutch Mill every week, Doris McCarley who sat with her and kept her company and Judy her caregiver.The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30-1:30pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Lakewood Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Baker's name to Lakewood Baptist Church, Building Fund, 3520 Mt. Gallant Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29732 or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC, 29731.Greene Funeral Home Northwest chapel is assisting the Baker family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on Oct. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close