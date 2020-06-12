Betty Butler
1938 - 2020
Betty Sheppard Butler, 82, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, 1024 Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Rev. Mike Beeks officiating. Burial will be private family only in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC. Social distancing will be practiced as part of all services.

Born in Clover, SC, Mrs. Butler was the daughter of the late James Sheppard and the late Minnie Dover Sheppard. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Butler. She was a member of Rawlinson Road Baptist Church.

Mrs. Butler is survived by her children, two sons, Michael Butler and Troy (Tracy) Butler both of Rock Hill; her daughter, Teresa Butler of Rock Hill; her four grandchildren, Kevin (Lisa), Julie (Wes), Erica (Justin) and Morgan; her two great-grandchildren, Abbie Rae and Crew; and a host of nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Butler's name to Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, 1024 Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.
