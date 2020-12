Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Culp

May 23, 1952 - November 26, 2020

Rock Hill, South Carolina - Betty Faye Jones Culp, age of 68, passed away on November 26, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center. Family will receive friends at 381 South Garrison Apt A8, and 818 Jefferson Street, Rock Hill, SC. Celebration of Life for Betty Faye Jones Culp will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2p.m.at Parker Funeral Home Chapel followed by burial at Barber Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at Parker Funeral Home.

Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements





