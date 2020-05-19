Betty D. Carothers - Knight formerly of Rock Hill passed away on May 4th after a brief illness at Jamaica Hospital in New York City. She attended Castle Heights and Emmet Scott High School, and was a lifetime member of Rock Grove AME church. Betty lived most of her life in New York City, but always referred to Rock Hill as home. Survivors include a daughter, a son, 3 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins who cherished her. Viewing will be 3:00-5:00 pm. Thursday at Robinson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be private.
Published in The Herald on May 19, 2020