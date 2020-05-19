Betty D. Carothers Knight

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty D. Carothers Knight.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Betty D. Carothers - Knight formerly of Rock Hill passed away on May 4th after a brief illness at Jamaica Hospital in New York City. She attended Castle Heights and Emmet Scott High School, and was a lifetime member of Rock Grove AME church. Betty lived most of her life in New York City, but always referred to Rock Hill as home. Survivors include a daughter, a son, 3 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins who cherished her. Viewing will be 3:00-5:00 pm. Thursday at Robinson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be private.
Published in The Herald on May 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.