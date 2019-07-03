Ms. Betty Jean Hallman, 92, passed away Tuesday, July 02, 2019 in Rock Hill.
Visitation will be at 12:00 PM with funeral services starting at 1:00 PM Friday, July 5, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill. The Rev. Irvin Plowden will officiate and the burial will be at Laurelwood Cemetery.
Ms. Hallman was a member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church and was retired from the banking Industry. She is survived by her friend Keith Black of Great Falls.
Memorials may be made in Ms. Hallman's name to St. Jude's Children Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to the 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.
Published in The Herald on July 3, 2019