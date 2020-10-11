Mrs. Betty Lou Harris Blue, 86, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Catawba Ward cemetery with Bishop Bryant Jackson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
Mrs. Blue was a native of Rock Hill, SC and the daughter of the late Floyd Raymond Harris and Nola Loula Harris. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Catawba Ward. She served as Compassionate Service Leader for 15 years and the church Librarian for 16 years. She also was a member of the Relief Society and the Young Women's program at the church. She served as a board member of Keystone. Mrs. Blue loved helping others. She enjoyed quilting, canning, fishing, pottery and was an excellent cook. She was passionate about her family and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Blue is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Bobby E. Blue; two sons, Brian Blue of Rock Hill and Timothy Blue (Christi) of Great Falls, SC; daughter, Jeannine Roof of Rock Hill; three sisters, Della Oxendine, Deborah Harris and Rita Bogan; two brothers, Grady Harris and Leon Harris all of Rock Hill; eight grandchildren, Heather Anderson, Kristy Blue, Jenna Hunter, Nicholas Hunter, Steven Blue, Troy Blue, Dana Blue, and Austin Blue; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl Harris, Martin Harris, Edwin Campbell and her sister, Wanda Campbell.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Blue's name to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Catawba Ward, 1989 Reservation Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Condolences may be made to the Blue family at www.greenefuneralhome.net
