Betty Irene Cope Ward, 79, of York, SC, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
The funeral service will be at 2PM Friday, July 26, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home with the Rev. Clifford Cochran officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8PM Thursday, July 24, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home and also from 1-2PM Friday at Bratton Funeral Home.
Betty was born on August 10, 1939 to the late Hugh M. Cope and Evia J. Meece Cope. She worked for Homelite of Gastonia, NC.
She is survived by her son, George F. Ward, Jr., (Cynthia), daughter, Tammy Ward Griffin (Lonnie), sisters, Mattie Huffstetler, Mickey Curtis, and grandchildren, Charlie Ward, Donnie Ward, and Hunter Griffin.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by eight brothers and six sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharon Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 323 Sharon, SC 29742.
