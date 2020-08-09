Betty Jean Austin (Nuttall, Wilson), 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Betty was born in Muskegon on December 22, 1928, the second of six children to Clyde and Mary Nuttall (Porter). She grew up in Muskegon, and there married Dale M. Wilson on June 11, 1948. Dale and Betty had six children: Gerald Wilson, Paul Wilson, Vicki Belk, Debra (Larry) Harrison, Gail (Thomas) Koporetz, and Thomas Wilson. They also had 15 grandchildren: Derek, Cory, Carolyn, Matthew, David, Karin, Kelly, Natalie, Gabe, Nathan, Robert, Jeremy, Adam, Amanda and Carmen, and 26 great-grandchildren.
Dale and Betty moved from Muskegon to Owosso, and then to Sturgis. Betty worked as a secretary at Grumman Olsen for many years, and, after retirement, worked part-time for Edward Jones. She was active in Church, playing the piano and organ and sometimes even her slide guitar or ukulele. Betty also taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, and her children loved helping her cut out the newest flannel graph figures. Betty loved flowers, playing games, and putting together puzzles. She also sewed the majority of her girls' clothes and made beautiful quilts for all of her grandchildren, as well as enjoyed painting, cross-stitch, basket weaving, and stained glass.
Dale passed away in 1998, and Betty subsequently married Wayne Austin on March 5, 2005. She then moved with Wayne to Rock Hill SC, where she immediately became immersed in the activities at Sisk Memorial Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir, various outings, and volunteered in the Church office. These activities continued after Wayne passed away in 2012.
In May 2020, Betty moved back to Michigan, where she lived with her daughter Gail until her passing.
Betty was preceded in death by both of her husbands, her grandchild Derek Wilson, her brothers Vernon and Clayton Nuttall, and son-in-law Stephen Belk.
A celebration of the life of Betty Austin will be held on Tuesday, August 11 at the First Baptist Church, 1050 E. Fawn River Rd. in Sturgis MI, at 11:00 a.m. with the Church doors opening at 10:00 a.m. for visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lamplighter Class at Sisk Memorial Baptist Church, 115 Massey St. Fort Mill, SC, 29715.
