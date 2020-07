Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Jean Dye 75, of 118 Washington St. Great Falls SC, passed away on Friday July 3, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill SC. Arrangements will be announced later by King's Funeral Home 2367 Douglas Rd. Great Falls SC. The family will receive friends at 137 Frances Ave. Great Falls SC.



