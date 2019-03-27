Ms. Betty Jo Mack McDaniel, formerly of 365 Irwin Street, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. The funeral service will be 1:00 pm Friday at Nazareth Baptist Church. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors include her mother, Estella B. McDaniel of Rock Hill; daughter, Fatima Hinton(Jerry "Micky" Hinton, Jr.); 2 grandchildren, Declacius "Clay" Morgan Mack(Divia) and Jarvis Hinton, both of Rock Hill; 3 great-grandchildren, Gabbie, DeAsia, and Ariel; and one sister, Mary D. Thompson(Charlie) of Rock Hill. Visitation will be 5-7pm Thursday at Robinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 1348 Ogden Road.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 27, 2019