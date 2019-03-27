Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jo (McDaniel) Mack. View Sign

Ms. Betty Jo Mack McDaniel, formerly of 365 Irwin Street, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. The funeral service will be 1:00 pm Friday at Nazareth Baptist Church. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors include her mother, Estella B. McDaniel of Rock Hill; daughter, Fatima Hinton(Jerry "Micky" Hinton, Jr.); 2 grandchildren, Declacius "Clay" Morgan Mack(Divia) and Jarvis Hinton, both of Rock Hill; 3 great-grandchildren, Gabbie, DeAsia, and Ariel; and one sister, Mary D. Thompson(Charlie) of Rock Hill. Visitation will be 5-7pm Thursday at Robinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 1348 Ogden Road.

