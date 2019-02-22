Mrs. Betty Louise Ray, 93, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Harbor Chase.
Services will be held at a later date.
Born in Hutchinson, KS, Mrs. Ray was the daughter of the late Fredrick Fiene and the late Anna Stork Fiene. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Quentin Ray; her son, Randy K. Ray; and her sisters, Marian Klapp, Helen Cleavenger and Katherine Smith.
Surviving are her daughter, Terri Ray (Richard) Patterson of Rock Hill, SC; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her brother, John Fiene of Newton, KS; and her nieces and nephews.
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Published in The Herald on Feb. 22, 2019