Betty Lorraine "Cornwell" Wiese
1928 - 2020
Mrs. Betty Lorraine Cornwell Wiese, 92, died Friday, August 21, 2020.

A native of Kenyon, Minnesota Mrs. Wiese was a daughter of the late John Cornwell and Julia Helgeson Cornwell. Betty was married to her loving husband, Warren M. Wiese for 72 years and they enjoyed living life together as they traveled around the world. She was an active member of the Methodist Church everywhere that they lived and enjoyed singing in the choir. She earned her BA Degree in Medical Records Administration and worked for many years as a Medical Secretary. She was a longtime member of Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.). She loved to play Bridge, golf, tennis and had a flair for fashion.

Surviving in addition to her husband; three daughters, Julianne Wiese, Marcia Holmstrom and her husband, Raymond, and Pamela Bronander and her husband, Frank; a son, Randall C. Wiese; a sister, Marion Engel; three grandchildren, Benjamin Wagner, Luke Bronander and his wife, Kelsey, and Paige Bronander; and three nieces, Susan Larson, Beth Cole and Ann Thurston; and a nephew, John Engel and their families.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Paige Bronander and her mission fund at gemission.org.

Bass Cauthen Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 329-4141
