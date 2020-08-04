1/1
Betty Lou McCollough
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lou McCollough ROCK HILL, SC- Ms. Betty Lou McCollough (born May 7, 1931) transitioned peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 under the comforting care of Magnolia Manor of Rock Hill. Lovingly called "Miss Betty Lou" or "Grammy," she was a loving and strong mother, grandmother, friend, and neighbor who was always known for having a big heart. Betty Lou was a faithful member of James Chapel Baptist Church, with unwavering support throughout her illness, until God called her home. Her son, Onie "Scooter" Lawson, and her daughter, Martha Ann "Knuk" McCollough, preceded her in death. Betty Lou is survived by her beloved granddaughter Pauline McCollough of Rock Hill, SC; granddaughter Keisha Lewis of Charlotte, NC and her daughter, Kiera Lewis; grandson Lamonte Lewis (wife Utica) of Charlotte, NC and his children Langston Lewis and Sydney Lewis; daughter-in-law, Linda Lewis of Rock Hill, SC and her daughter Bren. Betty Lou also leaves a host of other extended family and friends. A private graveside service was held on Saturday, August 1st at Barber Memorial Cemetery in Rock Hill, with Rev. Debra Nash of James Chapel Baptist Church officiating and Parkers Funeral Home assisting in arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-329-1414
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved