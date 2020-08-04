Betty Lou McCollough ROCK HILL, SC- Ms. Betty Lou McCollough (born May 7, 1931) transitioned peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 under the comforting care of Magnolia Manor of Rock Hill. Lovingly called "Miss Betty Lou" or "Grammy," she was a loving and strong mother, grandmother, friend, and neighbor who was always known for having a big heart. Betty Lou was a faithful member of James Chapel Baptist Church, with unwavering support throughout her illness, until God called her home. Her son, Onie "Scooter" Lawson, and her daughter, Martha Ann "Knuk" McCollough, preceded her in death. Betty Lou is survived by her beloved granddaughter Pauline McCollough of Rock Hill, SC; granddaughter Keisha Lewis of Charlotte, NC and her daughter, Kiera Lewis; grandson Lamonte Lewis (wife Utica) of Charlotte, NC and his children Langston Lewis and Sydney Lewis; daughter-in-law, Linda Lewis of Rock Hill, SC and her daughter Bren. Betty Lou also leaves a host of other extended family and friends. A private graveside service was held on Saturday, August 1st at Barber Memorial Cemetery in Rock Hill, with Rev. Debra Nash of James Chapel Baptist Church officiating and Parkers Funeral Home assisting in arrangements.



