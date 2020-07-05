Mrs. Betty Lucille Costner Pittman, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
A memorial service will be 11:00 am Tuesday, June 7, 2020, at Faith Assembly, 2800 Faith Blvd., Rock Hill, SC 29732 with the Rev. Steve Pittman officiating.
A native of Rock Hill, SC Mrs. Pittman was a daughter of the late George Steven Costner and Thelma Smith Costner. Mrs. Pittman was a self-starter who started several different businesses including the following businesses: beauty salon, cleaning service, and catering service. However, her greatest love was her Lord and her two sons. She was a devoted member of First Assembly of God being active in the choir. She was a cancer survivor for 15 years. She will be remembered as a person who loved her family dearly and had a great desire for people to know Christ personally.
Surviving are her two sons, Rev. Steve Pittman and his wife, Mary Alice Pittman, and Vincent Scott Pittman; a brother, Gerald Costner; a brother-in-law, Michael Thomas; a sister-in-law, Marie Campbell; four grandchildren, Meghan Olesh and her husband, Mike Olesh, Logan Pittman, Madison Pittman and Keylee Ann Pittman; and one great-grandchild, Finnley Michael Olesh; and a niece, Christy Locklair and her husband, Jonathan Locklair; and a nephew, Tanner Thomas; and many other loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence "Buddy" Pittman; three brothers, Charles Campbell, Cecil Campbell, Ronnie Costner, and a loving sister, Carol Thomas.
