Betty Earlene Morton Floyd, 91, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at White Oak Manor of Rock Hill.



A private graveside service will be held at Laurelwood Cemetery.



Born in Cramerton, NC, on March 23, 1929, Ms. Betty was the daughter of the late David Allen Morton and the late Beaulah Furr Morton. She also was preceded in death by her daughter, Faye Jean Floyd. As a hostess at Chic-Fil-A, she was known as "Ms. Betty." She was named as "Hostess of The Year for 2004 for The Old English District". She was loved by many loyal customers and their families. Ms. Betty was a loving and caring mother and grandmother who loved to cook for and travel to the mountains together with family. She attended New Hope Baptist Church and showed the love of Jesus through her actions and sacrifices.



Ms. Betty was survived by her two sons, M. H. Chick (Suzanne) Floyd Jr. of Rock Hill and Willie Cecil (Theresa) Floyd of Chapin, SC; three daughters, Donnie (Wilbur) Floyd Grubb, Judy (Lee) Floyd Teal and May Dean Floyd Hamilton, all of Rock Hill; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and her former husband, Millard H. Floyd, Sr. of Rock Hill, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Betty Floyd's name to Sparrow Ranch Ministries, 4519 Wood Duck Point, York, SC 29745.



