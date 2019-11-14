Mrs. Betty Marie Buchanan, 85, went home to meet her Lord on Monday, November 11, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 2pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 E. White St. with Rev. Kenneth Rabon officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park on Cherry Road. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-1:45pm at the funeral home.
Marie retired from the Cupboard Restaurant where she was an excellent and dedicated server to the business. She was spunky and full of spit fire and that was her key for her fight for life. She loved shopping, her car and definitely a good laugh. She was of the Baptist faith.
Marie loved her beloved husband with a passion until Jesus called her home. Marie was an excellent cook and homemaker and made the best biscuits ever. She was an outstanding canner and canned tons of veggies every summer.
Marie was preceded in death by her beloved son, Tim Leggett and her parents, Bud and Stella Ledford. Left to cherish their memories are her beloved husband, Jerry Buchanan; her nephew whom she loved as a son, Ken Dobbins (Sonja) and their children, Kenneth and Dana Dobbins; her niece, Beverly Reed; Nickolas Reed; Rachel Fetzer; her stepchildren, Kim Tilley (Jack) and Susan Crank; her grandchildren, Wendy Towery, Lisa Melton, Crystal Peace, Talia Geery, Richard Crank, Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Tyler Sexton, Alexis and Braylon Adams, Blake and Daniel Melton, Ivie and Scottie Marie Carnes, Trevor Bridges, Katelyn Peace, Kiarrah Turner and Kimarra Turner, Kayleigh Turner, Kingston Riggins, Richard Crank III, and Eboynee Kinchen.
We would like to thank White Oak Manor of Rock Hill for the outstanding love and care that they gave to Betty Marie during her stay with them.
