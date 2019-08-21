Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Mathis Diamond. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jean Mathis Diamond, 70, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her home in Rock Hill.



Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Kenny Ashley and Doctor Mel Wines officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park, South Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:45 pm at the funeral home.



Mrs. Diamond was Born in Rock Hill, SC, September 11, 1948 to the late Garvie Clay Mathis and the late Norma Jean Underwood Mathis. She was a member of The Journey at Lake Wylie, a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and retired from Republic Textile Equipment as the Comptroller with over 30 years of service. Mrs. Diamond was recognized by many charities, causes and organizations as a supporter and donor throughout Rock Hill, York County and State of South Carolina.



Mrs. Diamond is survived by Michael Diamond of York; her children, son, Charlie Kimbrell and his wife, Jennifer of Clover; her daughter, Jacqueline Kelly Kimbrell Nivens of Rock Hill, Wendy Warne and her husband Stuart of Charlotte, NC, Lorin Stein and her husband Mark of Charleston, SC, Douglas Diamond and his wife, Kathleen of Greenville, SC; her grandchildren, Abigale, Stephan, Jax, Jack, Vivan, Jenna, Harris, Adrick, Max, Valeska, Ethan and Sylvia; her sisters, Carol Mathis Wolfe and her husband, Donnie and Chris Mathis Collins and her husband, Clevie both of Rock Hill; her loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Mathis Cordero.



Condolences may be made on-line at

Betty Jean Mathis Diamond, 70, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her home in Rock Hill.Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Kenny Ashley and Doctor Mel Wines officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park, South Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:45 pm at the funeral home.Mrs. Diamond was Born in Rock Hill, SC, September 11, 1948 to the late Garvie Clay Mathis and the late Norma Jean Underwood Mathis. She was a member of The Journey at Lake Wylie, a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and retired from Republic Textile Equipment as the Comptroller with over 30 years of service. Mrs. Diamond was recognized by many charities, causes and organizations as a supporter and donor throughout Rock Hill, York County and State of South Carolina.Mrs. Diamond is survived by Michael Diamond of York; her children, son, Charlie Kimbrell and his wife, Jennifer of Clover; her daughter, Jacqueline Kelly Kimbrell Nivens of Rock Hill, Wendy Warne and her husband Stuart of Charlotte, NC, Lorin Stein and her husband Mark of Charleston, SC, Douglas Diamond and his wife, Kathleen of Greenville, SC; her grandchildren, Abigale, Stephan, Jax, Jack, Vivan, Jenna, Harris, Adrick, Max, Valeska, Ethan and Sylvia; her sisters, Carol Mathis Wolfe and her husband, Donnie and Chris Mathis Collins and her husband, Clevie both of Rock Hill; her loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Mathis Cordero.Condolences may be made on-line at greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close