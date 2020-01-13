Betty Melton Munn, age 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 with her children at her side.
Betty was a member of First Baptist Church of Lancaster and retired from Lancaster High School.
She is survived and adored by daughters, Roxanne Munn Inkley and husband Scott, of Novelty, Ohio, and Amy Munn Levy and husband, Rich, of Greenville, NC, and son Jack and wife, Cheryl, of North Myrtle Beach, SC; Sister Mary Jones, Brothers Bob Melton and Dennis Melton; grandchildren, Brian Levy and wife Sarah, Scotty Inkley, Kristen Rhyne and husband, Trey, Jonathan Inkley, Katherine Inkley and Meredith Levy; great grandchildren, Lee and Beckham Rhyne and McLean and Annie Levy; and beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Welsh Munn and their son Melton Scott Munn (Scotty). Brother, Danny Melton.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Lancaster. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 13, 2020