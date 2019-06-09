Elizabeth "Betty" Pauline Moss, 92, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at White Oak Manor in York.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church Cemetery in Hickory Grove with Rev. Tommy Hope officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Betty was a daughter of the late Ernest Joe Moss and Isabell Brandon Moss and was a member of Unity Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church, 2300 Irene Bridge Road, Hickory Grove, SC 29717.
Published in The Herald on June 9, 2019