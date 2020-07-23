1/
Betty (Falls) Mullis
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Falls Mullis, 88, of York, SC, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 peacefully at her home and surrounded by her loved ones.

A private graveside service will be held with Mr. Guy McFadden officiating.

Betty was born on October 20, 1931 in Kings Mountain, NC. She was the daughter of the late Otis Cleo Falls, Sr. and Lona Bright Sipe Falls.

Betty is survived by her sons, Eddy Mullis (Jean), Stanley Mullis (Anna), daughter, Wanda Thickens (John), six grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. And her brother Otis Falls

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Bratton Mullis,

In memory of Betty Mullis, memorials may be made to Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Dr. Rock Hill, SC 29730.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Mullis family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved