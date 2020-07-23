Betty Falls Mullis, 88, of York, SC, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 peacefully at her home and surrounded by her loved ones.
A private graveside service will be held with Mr. Guy McFadden officiating.
Betty was born on October 20, 1931 in Kings Mountain, NC. She was the daughter of the late Otis Cleo Falls, Sr. and Lona Bright Sipe Falls.
Betty is survived by her sons, Eddy Mullis (Jean), Stanley Mullis (Anna), daughter, Wanda Thickens (John), six grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. And her brother Otis Falls
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Bratton Mullis,
In memory of Betty Mullis, memorials may be made to Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Dr. Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Mullis family.