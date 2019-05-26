Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Mullis Howie. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Mullis Howie, 87, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, May 22, 2019 at her home.



Born in Mount Holly, NC on August 31, 1931 and formerly of Belmont, NC, she was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight Mullis and Etta Alexander Mullis; sisters, Nell Smith, Sara Clemmer, Shirley Clemmer, Edna Miller, Helen McLean, Margaret Morris; and brother, Carl Mullis.



Survivors include, her husband of 70 years, Sully Roscoe Howie, Jr; daughters, Melinda Loftin of Anderson, SC and and Trudy Hoffman of Rock Hill; son-in-law and main care giver, John Eric Hoffman; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



She was a homemaker and a textile worker. She was a devoted Christian in several churches. She enjoyed her family, working in her flower beds, reading, crafts, and sewing.



The family will receive friends starting at 2:00 PM with a memorial service starting at 3:00 PM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Mt. Holly United Methodist Church. Rev. Wayne Smith and Hospice Chaplain, Tony Caruso will officiate the services.



Memorials may be made to Mt. Holly United Methodist Church 1930 Mt. Holly Road Rock Hill, SC 29730 or to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731.

