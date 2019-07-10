Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty R. Worth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Roberts Worth passed away July 5, 2019 in Glenwood, AR. She was 92 years old. Betty was born in Greenville, SC to her parents, Conley Q. Roberts & Nina Guy Roberts on December 26, 1926. She was a retired medical transcriptionist with Rock Hill Family Practice for many wonderful years.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband and love of her life, Donald E. Worth, Sr.



She is survived by her children Timothy Lee Hutto (Martha) of AR, Patricia Anne Hutto of OR, Donald E. Worth, Jr. (Sharon) of SC, Melissa Worth Whiteside (Michael) of SC, three stepsons, Richard Worth of MI, Gary Worth of MI, and Daniel Worth of Canada, along with four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her friends Mary Sullivan and Alice Crocker. She is also preceded in death by her friend, Geneva Cannon and her sweet dogs Sugar, Sugar II, and Rudy.



Services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to the York County Animal Shelter, 713 Justice Blvd. York, SC 29745.



