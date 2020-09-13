1/1
Betty Rhoads Lineberry
1932 - 2020
Betty Rhoads Lineberry, 87, passed away on Monday, September 1, 2020, at her home in Roanoke, Va.

She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Louis Charles Lineberry Jr.

Betty is survived by her children and their spouses, Caroline Lineberry Yetman and Bill Yetman of Rock Hill, S.C., Mary Jane Lineberry McMillen and John Douglas McMillen of Roanoke, Va., and Louis Charles "Trip" Lineberry III and Julie Montgomery Lineberry of Frisco, N.C. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Catherine O'Hagan Blades of Brooklyn, N.Y., Eliza McHenry Blades of Nashville, Tenn., Brian Kennedy McMillen of Charlottesville, Va., and Rhee Caroline McMillen of Richmond, Va.; and great-grandchild, Arthur Thompson Blades.

A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Chester, S.C. An online memorial is being planned by Covenant Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, Va., where she was a member.

Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be offered at www.Oakeys.com.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
