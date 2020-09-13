1/1
Betty Rhoads Lineberry
1932 - 2020
Betty Rhoads Lineberry, 87, passed away on Monday, September 1, 2020, at her home in Roanoke, Va.

She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Louis Charles Lineberry Jr.

Betty is survived by her children and their spouses, Caroline Lineberry Yetman and Bill Yetman of Rock Hill, S.C., Mary Jane Lineberry McMillen and John Douglas McMillen of Roanoke, Va., and Louis Charles "Trip" Lineberry III and Julie Montgomery Lineberry of Frisco, N.C. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Catherine O'Hagan Blades of Brooklyn, N.Y., Eliza McHenry Blades of Nashville, Tenn., Brian Kennedy McMillen of Charlottesville, Va., and Rhee Caroline McMillen of Richmond, Va.; and great-grandchild, Arthur Thompson Blades.

A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Chester, S.C. An online memorial is being planned by Covenant Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, Va., where she was a member.

Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be offered at www.Oakeys.com.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oakey's Funeral Home & Crematory
318 Church Avenue, SW
Roanoke, VA 24016
540.265.7297
Memories & Condolences

September 12, 2020
I was a classmate of Betty Ann at Chester High School and at Winthrop College. She was a wonderful friend! She will be missed by all of our classmates. If possible I would like to attend the service in Chester if allowed. My condolences to all of the family. Nancy Collins Anderson
Nancy C Anderson
Classmate
September 9, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Psalms 145:18
September 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Betty Lineberry. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. S.
Neighbor
September 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 9, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy to the family of Betty. Losing a mother is very painful. Our heavenly father feels your pain too. He will comfort and strengthen you.
B. Koulasar
