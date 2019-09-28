Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty (Dick) Ritchie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday, September 26, 2019, Betty Mae Dick Ritchie, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 79.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 Pm, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care. Funeral service will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 3 Pm, Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care, 1835 Badin Road, Albemarle, N.C. 28001.



Born August 22, 1940 in Stanly County, N.C., Betty was a daughter of the late John Clarence Dick and Lottie Harris Dick. Betty married the love of her life, Joe Lee Ritchie, on June 6, 1964. They had 55 wonderful years of marriage.



Betty's beautiful life will be cherished in the lives of her husband, Joe; sons, Todd (Katrina) and Kevin (Malia); four grandchildren: Hunter (Lizzy), Ashton, Kendal, Matthew.



Preceded in death by her daughter, Sherri Denise Ritchie, Betty is now reunited with her daughter, parents, and all of her siblings. After a valiant struggle with dementia, Betty passed peacefully at home, surrounded by a loving family.



Betty was a graduate of Wingate College. She loved God, church, her husband, children, grandchildren, friends, dogs and sports. She excelled in basketball, softball and bowling. Betty devoted her time to her family and volunteered at church and schools.



Loving wife, mom, Nana...Betty will be missed but not forgotten.

