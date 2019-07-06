Betty Russell Robbins, 90, of Hickory Grove, SC passed away on Wednesday, July 03, 2019 peacefully at her home.
The funeral service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Bullock Creek Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Craig Marshall officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8PM at Bratton Funeral Home Friday, July 5, 2019.
Betty was born on October 22, 1928 in Sharon, SC. She was the daughter of the late Perry Smith Russell and Elizabeth Bigham Russell. She was a member at Bullock Creek Presbyterian Church in Sharon.
She is survived by her sons, Tommy Robbins (Brenda), Blaine Robbins (Sandra), daughters, Nan Mitchell (David), Rebecca Canipe (Berry), grandchildren, Robin M. Clinton (Lee), Jason Robbins, David Mitchell (Beth), Justin Robbins (Lani), Hannah C. Fairfax (Benji), Holly C. King (Roger), and great grandchildren, Caroline Mitchell, Henson Robbins, Brynn Robbins, Maddie Mitchell, and Landri Fairfax.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Tom Brenard Robbins, Sr., step mother, Mattie Mae Whitesides Russell, and brother, Jimmy Russell.
Memorials may be made to Levine Children's Hospital, 1000 Blythe BLVD, Charlotte, NC 28203.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Robbins family.
Published in The Herald on July 6, 2019