Betty Sipe Whitesides of Clover, SC passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the age of 81. She was surrounded by her family when she passed away.



Betty was born October 18, 1938 in Clover, SC. She was the widow of Thomas Dennis Whitesides, to whom she was married until his passing in March of 2001. Betty is one of five children born of the late Daniel Jackson Sipe and Ezzie Charles Killian Sipe.



After many years of service, Betty retired from York County Government as the Director of the Voter Registration and Elections Office.



She is survived by her daughters, Becky (Todd) Moon and Wanda Hemphill of Rock Hill, Barbara (Mike) Brady of Tampa, Florida, and her son, Warren (Beth) Whitesides of York; her grandchildren, Christopher Horace, Kelsey Brady Meehan, Kaitlyn Brady Sutton and Krista Brady, Miles Moon, Kathryn Hemphill, Kyle Kaelin, Justin and Caroline Whitesides; her three great-grandchildren; her siblings Max Sipe, Darnelle Sweatt, Madge Biggers, and Dan Sipe; and many nieces and nephews.



The service will be held at 4:00 pm, Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Woodlawn Presbyterian Church in Sharon, SC. The family will receive friends at the church beginning an hour before the service.



Memorials may be made to Woodlawn Presbyterian Church, PO Box 189, 3852 Woodlawn St. Sharon, SC 29742.



Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Whitesides family.

Published in The Herald on Dec. 31, 2019

