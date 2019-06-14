Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bettye Jean Boone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bettye Jean Boone July 19, 1929 - June 10, 2019 ROCK HILL, SC - Bettye Jean Boone of Rock Hill, South Carolina, born July 19, 1929, died peacefully surrounded by family members June 10, 2019, one month short of her 90th birthday. Born Bettye Jean Josey, a native of Starkville, Mississippi, Bettye Jean was a graduate of Mississippi State College for Women in the class of 1951, earning degrees in nutrition and chemistry. She was inducted into Mortar Board, an honorary society on campus that recognized academic achievement and service. Bettye Jean was also selected "sweetheart" at the Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Mississippi State University. She was a smart, energetic person, who always had a cheerful disposition and a positive attitude. She was a reliable friend and a dedicated community volunteer and advocate. She was blessed with many true friends and loving family members, who quite simply adored her. Bettye Jean met the love of her life, Wesley Williams Boone Jr., at Mississippi State University and together they shared a marriage that lasted 58 years. Their life together was filled with adventures, challenges, immense joy, and shared passions. Together they raised five children and were blessed with nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Bettye Jean embodied a life of service to others and was perpetually compassionate and kind to people from all walks of life. She helped found the Rock Hill chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), which serves York, Chester and Lancaster Counties and served as president of the organization. She was a board member of NAMI SC, the South Carolina chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. She served on the board of directors for the Catawba Community Mental Health Center. In addition, she served on the board of directors of the Hornets Nest Girl Scouts Council and she founded a Cub Scout troop in Rock Hill and served as a den mother. She twice chaired the planning committee for the St John's United Methodist Church "Country Store", which was a large fundraiser for the church and a popular annual event at the church. She was an active member of the American Academy of University Women, The League of Women Voters, The Sierra Club and the York County Democratic Party. Bettye Jean was quick to laugh and had a sharp mind. She loved to read and was an emeritus member of the Pierian Book Club. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed sewing for her children, grandchildren and charitable organizations throughout Rock Hill Bettye Jean was preceded in death by her husband Wesley Williams Boone Jr. and her parents Felder Josey and Madge Knight Josey. Survivors include: her sister Nan Josey Epperson of Athens, GA; daughters Laura Boone of Rock Hill, SC; Leigh Boone of Anchorage, AK; Bettye Fox Boone and her husband Saylor Fox of Bakersville, NC; Nell Boone Parker and her husband Art Parker of Charlotte, NC; and her only son Wesley Williams Boone III and his wife Mary Ann Boone of Rock Hill, SC; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much. The family would like to thank the many caregivers and staff at Wellmore of Tega Cay, Hospice and Palliative Care Palmetto Region, Senior Helpers, and Chandler Place of Rock Hill, SC. The family is deeply grateful for the care they provided Bettye Jean in her final years. A memorial service will be held on June 20th, 2019, at 11am at St. John's Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29730 with a reception to follow. Memorial gifts may be sent to St. John's United Methodist Church in Rock Hill or to the ,

Bettye Jean Boone July 19, 1929 - June 10, 2019 ROCK HILL, SC - Bettye Jean Boone of Rock Hill, South Carolina, born July 19, 1929, died peacefully surrounded by family members June 10, 2019, one month short of her 90th birthday. Born Bettye Jean Josey, a native of Starkville, Mississippi, Bettye Jean was a graduate of Mississippi State College for Women in the class of 1951, earning degrees in nutrition and chemistry. She was inducted into Mortar Board, an honorary society on campus that recognized academic achievement and service. Bettye Jean was also selected "sweetheart" at the Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Mississippi State University. She was a smart, energetic person, who always had a cheerful disposition and a positive attitude. She was a reliable friend and a dedicated community volunteer and advocate. She was blessed with many true friends and loving family members, who quite simply adored her. Bettye Jean met the love of her life, Wesley Williams Boone Jr., at Mississippi State University and together they shared a marriage that lasted 58 years. Their life together was filled with adventures, challenges, immense joy, and shared passions. Together they raised five children and were blessed with nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Bettye Jean embodied a life of service to others and was perpetually compassionate and kind to people from all walks of life. She helped found the Rock Hill chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), which serves York, Chester and Lancaster Counties and served as president of the organization. She was a board member of NAMI SC, the South Carolina chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. She served on the board of directors for the Catawba Community Mental Health Center. In addition, she served on the board of directors of the Hornets Nest Girl Scouts Council and she founded a Cub Scout troop in Rock Hill and served as a den mother. She twice chaired the planning committee for the St John's United Methodist Church "Country Store", which was a large fundraiser for the church and a popular annual event at the church. She was an active member of the American Academy of University Women, The League of Women Voters, The Sierra Club and the York County Democratic Party. Bettye Jean was quick to laugh and had a sharp mind. She loved to read and was an emeritus member of the Pierian Book Club. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed sewing for her children, grandchildren and charitable organizations throughout Rock Hill Bettye Jean was preceded in death by her husband Wesley Williams Boone Jr. and her parents Felder Josey and Madge Knight Josey. Survivors include: her sister Nan Josey Epperson of Athens, GA; daughters Laura Boone of Rock Hill, SC; Leigh Boone of Anchorage, AK; Bettye Fox Boone and her husband Saylor Fox of Bakersville, NC; Nell Boone Parker and her husband Art Parker of Charlotte, NC; and her only son Wesley Williams Boone III and his wife Mary Ann Boone of Rock Hill, SC; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much. The family would like to thank the many caregivers and staff at Wellmore of Tega Cay, Hospice and Palliative Care Palmetto Region, Senior Helpers, and Chandler Place of Rock Hill, SC. The family is deeply grateful for the care they provided Bettye Jean in her final years. A memorial service will be held on June 20th, 2019, at 11am at St. John's Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29730 with a reception to follow. Memorial gifts may be sent to St. John's United Methodist Church in Rock Hill or to the , act.alz.org/donate, 1-800-272-3900, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Please remember June is Alzheimer's Awareness Month. Published in The Herald on June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.