Bettye McKee

December 2, 1930 - November 1, 2020

Knoxville, Tennessee - Bettye Seagraves McKee died at Park Place in Fountain City, Tennessee on November 1, 2020. She was born December 2, 1930, to the late Edwin Desmond Seagraves and Maggie Fly Seagraves in Columbia, Tennessee. Betty graduated from Central High School in 1949 where she was Salutatorian. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a two year life Elementary Education Degree. In 1952 Bettye married her high school sweetheart James (Jim) T. McKee and they lived in Louisville, Kentucky; Chattanooga, Tennessee (where she was Coordinator of Downtown Center for Adults for 20 years); Evansville, Indiana; and York, South Carolina (where they resided for 33 years). Bettye was of the Methodist faith, and is survived by her daughters, Ruth Maxwell and Jean McKee and her husband Jeff Longaker.

Her grandchildren, Kassie (Matt) Davis, Y. C. (Kristen) Maxwell, Emily Longaker, and Kate Longaker. Her great-grandchildren, Annabelle Davis, Max Davis, Cooper Maxwell, Reese Maxwell, and Palmer Maxwell; her brother, Bob (Loretta) Seagraves; sister-in-law, JoAnn Seagraves; a niece and three nephews. She was preceded in death by her in laws, Tony and Ruth Dwyleski, and Malcolm P. McKee, son-in-law Gary Maxwell; brother, Eddie Seagraves; and her husband of 62 years Jim McKee.

As requested there will be no memorial service.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers and Smokey Mountain Hospice for the wonderful care given during Betty's short illness.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be sent to CASA, P O Box 3135 Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37133

Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home





