Beulah Agnes Lowther Burkhamer, 86, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her daughter's home from complications of Parkinson's Disease.



Born in Linn, West Virginia, Beulah was the daughter of the late Okey Ross Lowther and Dora Ida Lamb Lowther.



Beulah was an accomplished seamstress and member of the York Church of the Nazarene, York South Carolina, where she served as secretary, treasurer, Sunday School teacher, and pianist.



She is survived by one son, Kevin (Jean Marie) Burkhamer; two daughters, Karla (Phillip) Cooper and Karen Walsh; five grandchildren, Rhett, Amanda, and Christian Burkhamer, Kaitlyn (Richard) Halstead, and Clay Hampton; and three great grandchildren, Morrison and Taya Burkhamer and Seth Halstead.



In addition to her parents, Beulah is predeceased by her husband of 62 years and the love of her life Elmer Dale Burkhamer; two sons, Kendal Ross Burkhamer and Kerry Randal Burkhamer; and two sisters, Clair Regina Lowther and Ida Mae Bigham.



Funeral services will be held in Linn, West Virginia at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 810, Miami, FL 33131 or Pruitt Health Hospice, 240 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 302, Columbia SC 29210.



Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Burkhamer family.



