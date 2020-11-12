1/1
Beverly Swiss
1931 - 2020
Beverly Swiss
April 25, 1931 - November 5, 2020
Lake Wylie, South Carolina - Beverly Swiss, 89, of Lake Wylie, SC, died peacefully Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Born April 25, 1931, in Byers, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Otis G. Gulley and Berta L. Gulley of Texas.
A devout Christian, with a loving heart & nature. She deeply loved her family & friends. To know her was to love her.
She was married to the late Frank Swiss. She is the mother of the late Daryl Swiss, the late Dana Kales, as well as, survived by Dale Swiss of Greer, SC. In addition to her son, she is survived by 3 grandchildren, Kristi L. Welch of Reidville, SC, Ashley K. Ray of Easley, SC, & Alyssa P. Swiss of Clemson, SC; and many additional family members scattered across the US.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11am Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Journey Fellowship, located at 5415 Hwy 557, Lake Wylie, SC 29710; followed by a graveside service at Riverhills/Lake Wylie Cemetery, 105 Hamiltons Ferry Rd, Lake Wylie, SC 29710.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Journey Fellowship
