1/1
Beverly W. Jacobs
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Williams Jacobs, 62, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

All services will be at a later date.

Born in Rock Hill, October 3, 1957, Beverly was the daughter of the late Frank L. Williams, Sr. and the late Jennie Boyd Williams. She was retired from Chester County Department of Social Services.

Surviving are her son, Frank Chenoweth of Rock Hill; her brother, Frank L (Amy) Williams, Jr. of Rock Hill. Beverly was also proceeded in death by her son, Edward "Little Eddie" Chenoweth.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved