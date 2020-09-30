Beverly Williams Jacobs, 62, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
All services will be at a later date.
Born in Rock Hill, October 3, 1957, Beverly was the daughter of the late Frank L. Williams, Sr. and the late Jennie Boyd Williams. She was retired from Chester County Department of Social Services.
Surviving are her son, Frank Chenoweth of Rock Hill; her brother, Frank L (Amy) Williams, Jr. of Rock Hill. Beverly was also proceeded in death by her son, Edward "Little Eddie" Chenoweth.
