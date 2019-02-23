Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill C. Armour. View Sign

Mr. Bill C. "Whitey" Armour, 86, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 2697 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Reverend Irvin Plowden, officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 6-7:30 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Whitey was a native of Lincolnton, NC and the son of the late Dick and Beulah Watts Armour. He was a member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church where he served as an usher. He was employed as a serviceman with Marshall Oil Company for over 40 years. During that time, Whitey made lifelong friendships with those he worked with and served. He truly thought of them as his second family. He was mechanically gifted and loved tinkering with old tractors, machinery and engines. He was a member of the Rock Hill Moose Lodge where he earned the highest degree of Pilgrim. Whitey never met a stranger and shared his sense of humor, friendliness and smile with everyone he met. He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Nancy Burris Armour and his wife of 12 years, Clara Williams Armour.



Whitey is survived by his son, Mike Armour (Rita) of Catawba, SC; his daughter, Pam Sturgis (Joe) of Rock Hill; daughter-in-law, Becky Porter; seven grandchildren, Mark Armour (Kelly), Katie Starnes (Dalton), Rebecca Harrell (Phillip), Joseph Sturgis (Summer), Ben Sturgis, Kristin North and Jana Hancock; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Bobbie Jean Mangum and daughter, Lisa Carroll; his special friend, Linda Adams of Rock Hill; and close friends, Sonny Adkins and his family.



Memorials may be made in Whitey's name to Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 2697 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Condolences may be made to Mr. Armour's family at

